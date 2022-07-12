Advertisement

Publix Sports Park brings economic boom

By Katie Bente
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our beautiful beaches aren’t the only thing bringing people to Panama City Beach. Sports tourism has families coming in from all over the country.

Last year, the Publix Sports Park brought in more than $110 million for the city.

With massive events happening almost every week, players and their families are also stopping by restaurants and staying in hotels which is a boom for the area’s economy.

”We look at 52 weeks during the season, 52 large-scale events. and right now through the end of the calendar year, we’ve got 50 of the 52 booked for the 2022 calendar year. and it’s exciting for us because each one is a new group in and a new group out,” Mike Higgins, General Manager of the Publix Sports Complex, said.

This weekend the sports park is co-hosting the UFSA World Series which was the first event they hosted three years ago. Yearly, it has brought in roughly $16 million for PCB.

