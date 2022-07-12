Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with clouds dispersed across the Panhandle and storms returning to the coast. Go ahead and reach for the umbrellas once again today as showers and thunderstorms will be around the Panhandle throughout the day.

Otherwise, it’s warm and humid, but not overly sultry thanks to the rains. Morning rain and clouds will help prevent us from warming too quickly. But still dress comfortably; something you can easily navigate the rain in. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s by midday but will likely be capped from reaching the 90s today due to the clouds and scattered storms.

Much like yesterday, a good portion of the rain will fall along the coast in the morning. As daytime heating warms up the land, the instability for storms will largely move inland into the afternoon.

A stalled out front across the Northern Gulf Coast has a chance at developing a weak area of low pressure off the LA/MS/AL or Panhandle of FL coast today or tomorrow. There’s only a small window of opportunity for tropical development as the front weakens and the weak low moves onshore into Wednesday.

Regardless of development, which would be weak if any, heavy rain across the Northern Gulf Coast will remain in the forecast into the end of the week. As the first front weakens into Wednesday, another front moves in for the end of the week with more scattered storms. With the moisture rich environment across the Northern Gulf Coast, storms will have the potential of dropping heavy rains and several inches of accumulation are possible this week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with storms on the coast in the morning; turning widely scattered and moving largely inland in the afternoon. Highs today only reach the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has just a few less storms for Wednesday but remaining unsettled throughout the rest of the week with several inches of rain possible.

