Anonymous tip leads to 700 animals seized in cattle neglect investigation, authorities say

The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner after a cattle neglect investigation.(Rolette County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Authorities in North Dakota say a total of 700 animals were seized from multiple counties after they received an anonymous complaint regarding possible animal neglect.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office was joined by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and the North Dakota State Veterinarian’s Office to conduct a search warrant on June 1.

KVLY reports authorities documented the conditions of about 500 cattle at a property where they noticed numerous animals without sufficient feed and dead cattle.

Deputies said they continued to monitor the situation, but the animals’ living conditions were not improving.

On June 23, the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office reported it conducted another search warrant of the same property where owners Steven Nickelson and Tanner and Cameron Millang surrendered their livestock.

According to the sheriff’s office, a total of 700 animals were seized belonging to Nickelson.

Authorities said they contracted a third party to care for, feed and monitor the animals before being sold.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office thanked those who brought the situation to its attention, along with those who helped deputies remove the livestock.

