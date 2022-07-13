Bay alum Robinson looking ahead to Vikings camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay and FSU alum Janarius Robinson is anxious to get his first real taste of playing in the NFL! And that quest resumes in just a couple of weeks. Robinson spent some time back home last week, hosting a football camp for about 300 area kids this past Saturday. That a good way for him to get in the right mindset for a different kind of camp, the one the Vikings will begin soon.. J-Rob a 4th round pick by the Vikes in the 2021 draft. Injury forced him to sit out the entire 21 season. He’s healthy now and to say the least, he’s ready for camp to begin!

“We report July 26.” Janarius told me during a Zoom chat a few days ago. “I actually just got chill bumps just thinking about it. Unfortunately last year I went down with a knee injury in the preseason. So I had to sit out the whole season because I had to have a procedure done, and surgery. But it just feels good to be back. To report to OTA’s this past April with the team, just getting around the team, the new coaching staff. Just getting back involved with football I really just, it means a lot to just be ready to go now. No setbacks, Lord willing. And I’m just ready to report and show people what I’ve got and just live out the dream of playing football in the NFL. Some thing I always dreamed about since I was a little kid.”

Janarius admits having to sit out his entire rookie season was tough, but he’s quick to point out there was a silver lining to it, and that should make him a better “second year” player.

”It was very difficult, it’s something that you don’t expect just coming out, getting drafted, and living out your dream at first.” Robinson told me. “And then something so unfortunate happens. But I’m blessed. Going through that injury it built me up mentally and taught me a lot of things. I was kind of able to take a seat back and just watch the operations of a National Football League team and organization. And learning how things are supposed to go. And like I said, that put me in a better position right now to go into year two, knowing the ins and outs. Being around some veteran guys who were in my ear.”

Robinson will begin camp as third on the depth chart for outside linebackers with the team.

