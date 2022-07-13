Advertisement

Bay alum Robinson looking ahead to Vikings camp

JRob looking back at first minicamps with Vikings
JRob looking back at first minicamps with Vikings(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay and FSU alum Janarius Robinson is anxious to get his first real taste of playing in the NFL! And that quest resumes in just a couple of weeks. Robinson spent some time back home last week, hosting a football camp for about 300 area kids this past Saturday. That a good way for him to get in the right mindset for a different kind of camp, the one the Vikings will begin soon.. J-Rob a 4th round pick by the Vikes in the 2021 draft. Injury forced him to sit out the entire 21 season. He’s healthy now and to say the least, he’s ready for camp to begin!

“We report July 26.” Janarius told me during a Zoom chat a few days ago. “I actually just got chill bumps just thinking about it. Unfortunately last year I went down with a knee injury in the preseason. So I had to sit out the whole season because I had to have a procedure done, and surgery. But it just feels good to be back. To report to OTA’s this past April with the team, just getting around the team, the new coaching staff. Just getting back involved with football I really just, it means a lot to just be ready to go now. No setbacks, Lord willing. And I’m just ready to report and show people what I’ve got and just live out the dream of playing football in the NFL. Some thing I always dreamed about since I was a little kid.”

Janarius admits having to sit out his entire rookie season was tough, but he’s quick to point out there was a silver lining to it, and that should make him a better “second year” player.

”It was very difficult, it’s something that you don’t expect just coming out, getting drafted, and living out your dream at first.” Robinson told me. “And then something so unfortunate happens. But I’m blessed. Going through that injury it built me up mentally and taught me a lot of things. I was kind of able to take a seat back and just watch the operations of a National Football League team and organization. And learning how things are supposed to go. And like I said, that put me in a better position right now to go into year two, knowing the ins and outs. Being around some veteran guys who were in my ear.”

Robinson will begin camp as third on the depth chart for outside linebackers with the team.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road.
Body found in Washington County
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage
Officials report that the park was damaged in Hurricane Sally, and it’s going to be getting...
Panama City officials asking public not to vandalize parks
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide near Fort Walton Beach

Latest News

Gulf Coast kids camp
Gulf Coast hosts kids baseball camp
Janarius Robinson, the former four-star edge rusher who starred at Florida State before being...
Janarius Robinson to host annual youth football camp
The Panama City Beach Sports Complex called a special meeting today to make an important...
Panama City Beach hosts Grand Slam Baseball
IBM Reveals New AI and Cloud Powered Fan Experiences for Wimbledon 2022
Former South Walton tennis star at Wimbledon