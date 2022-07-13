City of Panama City employees to receive pay raise

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City of Panama City Commissioners said they’re trying to ease the burden on city employees as inflation continues to impact Americans.

The consumer price index for the Southeastern region of the U.S. is 9.2% as of May 2022.

City leaders approved a measure on Tuesday that will increase pay by 4.5% immediately to help employees make ends meet.

It adds up to $2 million for city employees that will be paid out over a one-year period.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said this helps them stay competitive.

“Just like in my own personal business, we’ve had to make adjustments,” Brudnicki said. “I mean, there’s only so much you can loan people so they can buy gas to come to work.”

Commissioners said the city is also in need of police officers, firefighters, utility workers, and others.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.