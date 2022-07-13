Advertisement

City of Panama City employees to receive pay raise

(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City of Panama City Commissioners said they’re trying to ease the burden on city employees as inflation continues to impact Americans.

The consumer price index for the Southeastern region of the U.S. is 9.2% as of May 2022.

City leaders approved a measure on Tuesday that will increase pay by 4.5% immediately to help employees make ends meet.

It adds up to $2 million for city employees that will be paid out over a one-year period.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said this helps them stay competitive.

“Just like in my own personal business, we’ve had to make adjustments,” Brudnicki said. “I mean, there’s only so much you can loan people so they can buy gas to come to work.”

Commissioners said the city is also in need of police officers, firefighters, utility workers, and others.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road.
Body found in Washington County
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage
Officials report that the park was damaged in Hurricane Sally, and it’s going to be getting...
Panama City officials asking public not to vandalize parks
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide near Fort Walton Beach

Latest News

35% of Bay District Schools teachers don’t have teaching degrees, opt for non-traditional path
35% of Bay District Schools teachers don’t have teaching degrees, opt for non-traditional path
Panama City Commissioners approve lift station repairs using the SRF loan.
Panama City officials address concerns over commercial use of city amenities
Bay District Schools is continuing to opt for a non-traditional way of teaching to keep the...
35% of Bay District Schools teachers don’t have teaching degrees, opt for non-traditional path
As teacher shortages around the nation continue, the effects can also be felt in Bay County.
Bay District Schools hosting job fair to make up for educational vacancies