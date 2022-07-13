FDOE releases Bay District Schools 2021-2022 overall grades

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools officials are “very proud” of their students and staff after receiving their overall grades from the Florida Department of Education for the 2021 - 2022 school year.

The district maintained a “B” rating overall. The overview says 12 schools received an “A” rating. Eight schools received a “B” rating. Seven schools received a “C”. Four received a “D” and one received an “F.”

District officials did not want to go on camera, but tell NewsChannel 7 in a statement:

“We are very proud of our students and our staff for still managing to make great gains and improvements despite the difficulties we faced during the pandemic. In particular, we’d like to congratulate Southport and Jinks for improving their school grades and we want to recognize all of the non-charter and charter schools who maintained their “A” ratings. The school grading formula is very complicated and we will have the opportunity next week to find out more about this year’s appeal process for those schools that may qualify. Overall, we’re very pleased to have maintained our “B” district status given the obstacles our community has dealt with during the past four years and the many challenges our families have had to overcome this year in particular. We look forward to sharing some more specific celebrations next week and, again, we’re very grateful to our students, our staff and their families for all of the hard work and dedication that went into this past school year.”

District Director Of Communications Sharon Michalik said test scores are still being reviewed for the four schools’ grades that are listed as “incomplete” or “I.”

According to the FDOE website, each school is graded based on up to 11 components during the school year. There are four achievement components, four learning gains components, a middle school acceleration component, as well as components for graduation rate and college and career acceleration. Each component is worth up to 100 points in the overall calculation.

Four Achievement Components: The four achievement components are English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies. These components include student performance on statewide standardized assessments, including the comprehensive assessments and end-of-course (EOC) assessments. The component measures the percentage of full-year enrolled students who achieved a passing score.

Four Learning Gains Components: These components are learning gains in English Language Arts and Mathematics, as well as learning gains for the lowest performing 25% of students in English Language Arts and Mathematics. These components include student performance on statewide standardized assessments including the comprehensive assessments and EOC assessments for the current year and the prior-prior year. The components measure the percentage of full year enrolled students who achieved a learning gain from the prior year to the current year.

Middle School Acceleration: This component is based on the percentage of eligible students who passed a high school level EOC assessment or industry certification.

Graduation Rate: The graduation rate is based on an adjusted cohort of ninth grade students and measures whether the students graduate within four years.

College and Career Acceleration: This component is based on the percentage of graduates from the graduation rate cohort who earned a score on an acceleration examination (AP, IB, or AICE) or a grade in a dual enrollment or clock-hour dual enrollment course that qualified students for college credit or earned an industry certification.

School Grades Calculation: The number of points earned for each component is added together and divided by the total number of available points to determine the percentage of points earned.

School Grading Scale: A = 62% of points or greater, B = 54% to 61% of points, C = 41% to 53% of points, D = 32% to 40% of points, F = 31% of points or less

To view the complete list of what grade each individual Bay District School received, visit FDOE School Accountability Reports and click “School Grades.”

