Healthcare facilities expanding to Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Beach is growing and so are it’s health care needs. That’s why more facilities are under construction for Bay County residents.

“We are the fastest growing city in Bay County right now so it’s very much needed on Panama City Beach,” PCB Councilman Paul Casto said.

If you drive down Back Beach Road near Moylan and U.S. 98, you’ll notice a new structure is being built that will soon be a freestanding emergency department.

“You have seen the walls that are going up. So we have an estimated kick-off for January of 2023 for our new HCA Florida Breakfast Point Emergency Department,” Dr. Brittany Durr, Chief Nursing Officer, said.

The emergency department will have 11 beds and will be able to treat patients of all ages.

”We will have full emergency services out there seeing all populations. Pediatrics even will be able to provide this service to the community and this growing population,” Dr. Durr said.

However, that’s not the only new medical facility coming to the beach. Down at the intersection of 79 and Phillips Griffith Parkway, the land is being cleared for another facility.

“My understanding is Tallahassee Memorial Hospital will be breaking ground next month in August on Highway 79,” Casto said.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare officials said the medical health care campus will be built in two phases.

In phase one, there will be a medical office building with primary care, urgent care, and more. Officials are expecting it to be completed by the end of 2024.

In phase two, officials said they plan on building a 100-bed inpatient facility that is projected to be completed by the end of 2027.

