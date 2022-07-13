Advertisement

Judge: Subway can be sued over ‘100% tuna’ claims

A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.
A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - Have you ever bought a tuna sandwich from Subway?

The sandwich chain says it’s “100% tuna,” but some people think that claim is a little fishy.

Last year, two people filed a lawsuit in California saying Subway’s tuna partially or wholly lacks tuna as an ingredient and that it’s other types of fish.

Subway pushed back, saying the non-tuna DNA could have been from eggs in mayonnaise or the result of cross-contact with other ingredients.

On Tuesday, the judge in the case said it’s too soon to accept Subway’s argument and the lawsuit against the sandwich chain can move forward.

