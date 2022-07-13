Kitten Season at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is kitten season, and these two adorable felines are just some of many available for adoption at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter!

Adoption is simple, quick, and gives you the opportunity to find that furry friend in your life.

Cortney Turner tells us more on the process and how important it is for these pets to find homes.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.