Advertisement

Panama City officials address concerns over commercial use of city amenities

Panama City Commissioners approve lift station repairs using the SRF loan.
Panama City Commissioners approve lift station repairs using the SRF loan.(Allison Baker)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners introduced an ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting that prohibits the commercial use of boat ramps and city parks without a license.

The goal of the ordinance is to create a plan that is fair to both businesses and citizens who use the city’s amenities.

Commissioners said commercial activity is preventing residents from using boat ramps and parking spaces they pay for with their own tax dollars.

”There are a lot of people who are excited for the activity that the charter fishermen and the additional traffic is bringing,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “A lot of the retail people who are along St. Andrews love that, but there are also a lot of people who are trying to utilize the parks and there might be parking spots taken up for you know, 12 or 14 hours a day.”

Commissioners will hold a workshop to discuss the ordinance between now and August 9.

They said the goal is to vote on the ordinance next month.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road.
Body found in Washington County
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael Damage.
Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage
Officials report that the park was damaged in Hurricane Sally, and it’s going to be getting...
Panama City officials asking public not to vandalize parks
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide near Fort Walton Beach

Latest News

35% of Bay District Schools teachers don’t have teaching degrees, opt for non-traditional path
35% of Bay District Schools teachers don’t have teaching degrees, opt for non-traditional path
City of Panama City employees to receive pay raise
Bay District Schools is continuing to opt for a non-traditional way of teaching to keep the...
35% of Bay District Schools teachers don’t have teaching degrees, opt for non-traditional path
As teacher shortages around the nation continue, the effects can also be felt in Bay County.
Bay District Schools hosting job fair to make up for educational vacancies