Panama City officials address concerns over commercial use of city amenities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners introduced an ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting that prohibits the commercial use of boat ramps and city parks without a license.

The goal of the ordinance is to create a plan that is fair to both businesses and citizens who use the city’s amenities.

Commissioners said commercial activity is preventing residents from using boat ramps and parking spaces they pay for with their own tax dollars.

”There are a lot of people who are excited for the activity that the charter fishermen and the additional traffic is bringing,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “A lot of the retail people who are along St. Andrews love that, but there are also a lot of people who are trying to utilize the parks and there might be parking spots taken up for you know, 12 or 14 hours a day.”

Commissioners will hold a workshop to discuss the ordinance between now and August 9.

They said the goal is to vote on the ordinance next month.

