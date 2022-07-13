Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern will continue to stay unsettled in the panhandle through the upcoming weekend as an area of low pressure hangs over the northern Gulf Coast. For tonight expect periods of rain with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Low pressure will funnel moisture over NWFL again on Wednesday keeping rain chances near 60-70%. This pattern will hold firm through the weekend and into next week. Rainfall totals over the next week will be between 3-6″ over our area. Rain chances will range from 60% to 80%.

