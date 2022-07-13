Advertisement

The Walton County School District gets an ‘A’ in academics once again

Freeport High School in Walton County is ranked as an 'A' school, for nine years.
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Education graded Walton County with another ‘A’ for the 2021-2022 school year. Walton County’s Superintendent A. Russell Hughes said he feels more than excited to receive this score for the fourth consecutive year.

“I’m really just ecstatic when it comes to emotions and I’m so proud when it comes to the fruition of results we’ve seen that landed us in being number three in the state,” Hughes said.

Freeport High is just one of the schools in the county that helped make this recognition happen. It has been an ‘A’ school for almost a decade.

“You have to be goal oriented, we’ve tackled our areas of weakness and we’ve chopped away at them little by little,” Freeport High School Principal Donna Simmons said.

Teachers at the school said they try to work with students one on one, if they’re struggling.

“We really try to get to know each kid and really try to build a relationship with every single student,” Teacher Russell Phillips said.

According to the F.D.O.E, ‘A school’s grade may include up to eleven components. There are four achievement components, four learning gains components, a middle school acceleration component, as well as components for graduation rate and college and career acceleration. Each component is worth up to 100 points in the overall calculation.’

In Florida’s data release, Walton County ranks number three, out of 67 districts.

