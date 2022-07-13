Advertisement

Wear it Wednesday styled by Amor Boutique

By Sam Martello
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear it Wednesday was styled by Amor Boutique located in Downtown Panama City.

The boutique offers outfits with bright colors, bold prints, and fun styles.

Store owner Amy Harders joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in-studio to discuss summer fashion tips and how to transform outfits for the next season.

Amy styled Sam in a teal puff-sleeved dress with gold detailing. It was paired with bold gold and white earrings.

Amy styled Jessica in a pink and purple eyelet top and skort set. It was paired with pink feather earrings.

To hear more from Amy and about Amor Boutique, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

