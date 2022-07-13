Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s only a slightly active morning on satellite and radar this morning as opposed to days prior. However, once we get the sun to pop up over the horizon, it won’t take long for activity to spring to life in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. So go ahead and grab the umbrellas before heading out again today. We’ll have a decent chance for storms on the coast in the morning, and largely inland in the afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Dress comfortably and grab some rain boots as conditions outside are still wet from rain days prior and in anticipation of more at times today. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s again outside of storms today.

Our first front has weakened now but there’s still some activity found along it for today for widely scattered storms to develop. Another front is on the way into the Southeast to keep our pattern unsettled into the end of the week and into the weekend with more periodic and scattered storms. With the moisture rich environment across the Northern Gulf Coast, storms will have the potential of dropping heavy rains and several inches of accumulation are possible this week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with storms on the coast in the morning; turning widely scattered and moving largely inland in the afternoon. Highs today only reach the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us remaining unsettled throughout the rest of the week with several inches of rain possible.

