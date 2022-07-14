Advertisement

Fountain woman charged with attempted murder after rear-ending motorcycle

Harley Hawthorne was charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder and child neglect.
Harley Hawthorne was charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder and child neglect.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain woman was charged with attempted murder after rear-ending a man on a motorcycle.

Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s office responded to a call at 6:05 a.m. initially reported as a hit and run with injuries. Florida Highway Patrol says they later received additional information that changed it to a possible intentional domestic-related incident.

The victim, 47-year-old Chipley man, was traveling southbound on SR 77 on a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle. Investigators say 25-year-old Harley Hawthorne was following behind on a 2000 Toyota Camry.

According to officials, while in the area of Court Martial Ranch Road, Hawthorne rear-ended the motorcycle intentionally, causing the victim to be thrown.

Hawthorne then reportedly fled the scene northbound into Washington County. A witness saw this and stayed in contact with local law enforcement.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies say they located Hawthorne’s vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop. Hawthorne was taken into custody and transferred to Florida Highway Patrol, where they assumed the role as primary investigators for the case.

At the time of the arrest, two juvenile children were in Hawthorne’s vehicle unharmed and released to a guardian.

Hawthorne has been charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder, two counts of child neglect, and booked into Bay County Jail. Florida Highway Patrol is actively continuing the investigation with the assistance of Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

