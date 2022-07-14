Advertisement

GM, partners to build 500 electric vehicle charging stations

An EVgo electric charging station is show in this file photo.
An EVgo electric charging station is show in this file photo.(Mariordo / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A major automaker, large truck stop chain and an electric vehicle charging company are proposing a network that would put charging plugs at 50-mile intervals along U.S. highways.

General Motors, Pilot Travel Centers and EVgo said Thursday they will build 2,000 charging stalls at “up to” 500 Pilot Flying J sites across the nation.

The companies wouldn’t answer questions about the cost or how much each will pay, but a statement said they’re counting on government grant money and programs from utilities to help.

GM says construction will start this summer with the first direct current fast chargers operating sometime in 2023.

The network should be finished in a couple of years, enabling interstate travel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Panama City mother said she's "relieved" after winning a lawsuit against Bay District...
Mother of expelled Rutherford High student “relieved” after winning lawsuit against Bay District Schools
Bay District Schools is continuing to opt for a non-traditional way of teaching to keep the...
35% of Bay District School applicants don’t have teaching degrees, opt for non-traditional path
Healthcare facilities expanding to Panama City Beach.
Healthcare facilities expanding to Panama City Beach
Bay District Schools has announced several changes in personnel expected to take effect...
Bay District Schools set for staff changes
Thieves broke into the vehicles and made off with nearly all their cherished possessions.
US Coast Guard family’s U-Haul, minivan stolen during move to new assignment

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden says US won’t wait ‘forever’ for Iran on nuclear deal
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter outage reported
Customer pumping gas
Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year ago
Papa Joe's Island Jam
Papa Joe's Island Jam