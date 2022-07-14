Mother of expelled Rutherford High student “relieved” after winning lawsuit against Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rebecca Newell’s son was one of many affected by the outbreak of fights at Rutherford High School last fall.

“The student got involved in the fight because his brother was being jumped,” Student Advocacy Center Director Gregory Dossie said.

The student, who won’t be named, was expelled for two years by Bay District School officials in a four to one vote last September. However, the family always maintained the expulsion was premature because he has a disability.

“It is clear that the way the school district uses discipline to correct unacceptable behavior instead of evaluating the child to at least rule out any disabilities that could affect the child, or the ability to learn, is not the best way to handle it,” Rebecca Newell, mother of the expelled son, said.

But this wasn’t the first time the student has been disciplined. Newell said that over the course of his time from kindergarten to his freshman year of high school, he had 52 referrals.

“There’s school records that identify attention deficit problems since the second grade that the school district simply ignored for years, and years, and years,” Disability Independence Group attorney Stephanie Langer said. “That was shown on his records throughout his report cards from his teachers saying he gets out of his seat, he gets distracted, he moves a lot, and he also had a large amount of disciplinary referrals for getting out of his seat, getting out of line, getting up to sharpen his pencils, things that clearly should have put the district on notice that this was a student that had attention deficit disorders.”

Stephanie Langer, the family’s attorney, said Newell’s request for a behavioral evaluation in August 2018 was ignored by the district. Newell appealed the expulsion and filed a complaint with the state’s division of administrative hearings in November 2021.

“The whole basis of our argument is that he, the student, should’ve been identified through the Child Find mandate under the IDEA, which is the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, as a person with a disability instead of being disciplined,” said Dossie.

On Tuesday, an administrative law judge agreed.

“We got the final order that they did find them in violation of the Child Find mandate that they did not meet the obligation to identify, evaluate, and treat or make a plan for any possible disabilities going back to 2018,” said Newell.

Newell said an independent psych evaluation done later found her son to have three diagnoses, including ADHD, that qualify him for an Individual Education Plan (IEP).

“This probably could have been caught a long time ago, then he probably wouldn’t have gone through expulsion to begin with,” said Newell.

But it was a fight Newell was willing to take to have her son’s voice heard.

“It’s brave and hard to fight the school district. but it takes parents and advocates like both of them to have any kind of change in a school system like Bay County,” said Langer.

Now Newell’s relieved not just for her family, but others.

“My child can be saved and any other child with the same issue. It opens up a door for more things for other kids that could be going through the same thing,” said Newell.

But the student still hasn’t had his expulsion revoked. The family’s attorney filed an appeal before the First District Court of Appeals to reverse the district’s decision. The family is also set to meet with BDS on August 3rd to discuss getting the student an IEP.

We reached out to BDS for comment, but District Director Of Communications Sharon Michalik said Newell has to sign a media release for her son, before the district can comment. We’re told Newell is still waiting for her attorney to give the “okay” to sign that release.

