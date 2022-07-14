Pensacola man charged with possession and child abuse

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested and charged on Wednesday for possession and child abuse among other outstanding warrants.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was told to be on the lookout from Washington County Sheriff’s Office for a blue 2000s mode Dodge pickup. Washington County sheriff’s deputies informed Holmes County that the driver had active warrants out of Escambia County.

While patrolling on I-10, a Holmes County deputy noticed a vehicle that matched the description and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy said he spoke to the driver, identified as Ronald Harvey Jr. of Pensacola, and told him about the warrants.

When Harvey was taken into custody, the deputy said he began a vehicle inventory. During the search, a container with meth was reported to be found inside, another container with two cotton swabs soaked in liquid, allegedly used with meth.

The deputy said a juvenile was also present in the vehicle, and drugs were in the child’s reach. The juvenile was safely released to the mother.

Harvey was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, driving while license suspended or revoked, and child abuse in addition to the outstanding warrants from Escambia County.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.