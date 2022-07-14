Police give all-clear after bomb threat made at FSU PC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida State University Panama City was evacuated Thursday after officers said they received a bomb threat.

FSU Tallahassee also released an alert at around the same time saying there was heavy police presence near one of the buildings and asked students to stay clear.

Locally, campus officers worked alongside Panama City Police and Bay County Sheriff’s deputies to search the area.

After investigating thoroughly with explosive-detecting K9′s, law enforcement said there was no imminent threat.

Once authorities gave the all-clear, Dean Randy Hanna allowed for activities to resume but canceled classes for the day.

“Because of the disruption in the middle of the day, and not knowing when we would get back in, we did cancel classes for the rest of the day. However, the university will be open and the other services will continue to be open,” Hanna said.

Bomb threats also targeted other schools in Florida Thursday, like Keiser University in Daytona Beach.

