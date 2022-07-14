Advertisement

Popular toys of the season in this week’s Sweet Summertime

Experts test out summertime toys.
By Sam Martello
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain or shine, kids are keeping busy this week by testing out the hottest toys of the summer season.

“This is so cool,” said a toy tester.

Who better to test the toys than the experts themselves. Toys ranged from Tonka trucks to stuffed animals.

“Teddy bear, it feels soft,” said a toy tester.

One toy, a favorite, tapped into their inner artist.

“I like the My Lay Lay, the one where you can color all the things,” Giada Buxton, a toy tester, said.

“I played with the That Girl Lay Lay one and it was fun because you could color and there was glitter,” Isabella Wakstein, a toy tester, said.

That Girl Lay Lay Blingin’ DIY Patch Maker was a hit, especially for rainy days. It retails for $16.99.

Another toy offered a sweet treat.

“This one,” Micaela Tancreda, a toy tester, said as she held up the toy.

Candy Pop’s have a goodie inside making this a popular choice. It retails for $4.99.

Sensory FX allowed the experts to use their sense of touch. These kits retail for $5.97.

“It is a little squid that can stick to anything,” Giada said. “You can put your finger in it and it squishes.”

Toy testers are happy it’s summer because...

“No school,” Isabella said.

“I just like playing with friends,” Giada said.

“Going to the pool with my friends,” Micaela said.

When these kids need a break from the summer heat or rain these toys will do the trick.

