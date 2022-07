DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Part of downtown DeFuniak Springs was closed off Thursday evening while crews battled a fire.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say the building on fire is across from the courthouse.

DeFuniak Springs Police Department shut down Highway 90 between 6th Street and 5th Street.

