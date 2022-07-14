Advertisement

Shark bite survivor goes home after 3 weeks in hospital

Steve Bruemmer, 62, was swimming at a beach near Monterey Bay on June 22 when he was bitten by a shark in his midsection. (Source: Natividad Medical Center)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINAS, Calif. (CNN) – A man who was bitten by a shark in northern California is home from the hospital.

Steve Bruemmer, 62, was swimming at a beach near Monterey Bay on June 22 when he was bitten by a shark in his midsection.

He had significant injuries to his stomach and leg. After three weeks in the hospital at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Bruemmer went home Wednesday. As he left the building in a wheelchair, staff members clapped and cheered.

The triathlete is recovering and recounting his ordeal.

“It grabbed me and pulled me up and then dove me down in the water, and then, of course, it spit me out. I’m not a seal. It’s looking for a seal. We’re not their food. It spit me out,” Bruemmer said. “And it was looking at me, right next to me. I thought it could bite me again, so I pushed it with my hand, and I kicked at it with my foot, and it left.”

Luckily, there were two ICU nurses and a doctor on the beach that day who sprung into action. They took their clothing and made tourniquets for Bruemmer to prevent him from bleeding out.

“I had tourniquets on my legs and arms within five minutes to stop the bleeding, otherwise I’d bleed to death,” he said.

Bruemmer underwent weeks of physical therapy, which he will continue. Doctors say his recovery was better than expected.

“I was in a tough spot and they were so caring,” he said. “I’m going home now, but I want to thank Natividad and the good Samaritans, and the good people on the beach, and that lead-footed ambulance driver. Without all of you, I don’t make it. And the blood donors, oh thank you so much.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Panama City mother said she's "relieved" after winning a lawsuit against Bay District...
Mother of expelled Rutherford High student “relieved” after winning lawsuit against Bay District Schools
Bay District Schools is continuing to opt for a non-traditional way of teaching to keep the...
35% of Bay District School applicants don’t have teaching degrees, opt for non-traditional path
Healthcare facilities expanding to Panama City Beach.
Healthcare facilities expanding to Panama City Beach
Bay District Schools has announced several changes in personnel expected to take effect...
Bay District Schools set for staff changes
Thieves broke into the vehicles and made off with nearly all their cherished possessions.
US Coast Guard family’s U-Haul, minivan stolen during move to new assignment

Latest News

Hershel Woodrow 'Woody' Williams was the last living World War II veteran to have received the...
RAW: WWII hero's casket arrives in the Capitol Rotunda
Alex Astin, a local financial professional with burns estate planning, came into the...
Service Members and Financial Decisions Interview
Harley Hawthorne was charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder and child neglect.
Fountain woman charged with attempted murder after rear-ending motorcycle
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid address the media following their...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how