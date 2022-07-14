Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain high on Friday
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will taper off tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s. On Friday expect a decent chance of storms (70%) with highs in the mid 80s. As We head into the weekend we should see some drier air over NWFL meaning rain chances will be lower (50%) and temps will be in the upper 80s.
Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.
