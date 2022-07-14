Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s another slightly active start on satellite and radar with a few showers around and clouds increasing from the west. However, you’ll be able to catch some sunshine early on this morning, especially for those who live further east in the Panhandle.

Don’t leave the rain gear at home. Scattered storms do return to the forecast for today.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We’ll see temperatures warm rather quickly this morning, especially for the Eastern side of Hwy231 as morning sunshine starts the day. Highs today will reach the upper 80s.

The warm and humid air interacts with a favorable environment for developing more scattered showers or thunderstorms today. We’ll see them largely through the midday and afternoon before quieting down late in the day and evening.

The scattered storms return for the rest of the week, largely into the midday and afternoons of Friday and the weekend. However, fewer numbers of storms are expected over the weekend across the Panhandle.

That trend continues into next week as rain chances return to a normal trend of an afternoon sea breeze or daytime heating storm.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn mainly cloudy after some morning sun. A stray shower is possible in the morning, however, scattered showers and storms become likely into the midday and afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us with a few more unsettled days before a drier and more typical summery pattern returns next week.

