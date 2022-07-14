Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will remain high in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern continues to remain unsettled here in the panhandle. Expect for it to be quiet briefly tonight with lows in the 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight into Thursday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be 70-80%. The rain chances will remain high through Friday (70%). This weekend we might see a drop in the rain chances to 50% w/highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will remain at 50-60% this weekend and on into next week. Rainfall forecasts show 2-3″ of rain being possible over the coming week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

