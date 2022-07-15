Christmas in July at the Panama City Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to its 2nd Annual Christmas in July event.

This is an opportunity for you to get your Christmas gifts a little early this year.

“For us Christmas in July is a great way to bring the community together to get a jump on Christmas,” Bill Davenport, the Owner Anchored Coffee & Roast, said. “But we also put a little spin on it and it’s a great way to give to the community.”

The spin is a partnership with Stuff the Bus. It’s an opportunity for the community to give toys and monetary donations for kids in Bay County.

“We’re going to have collection boxes so you can bring toys and we’ll take those in,” Davenport said. “Also monetary donations are something we look forward to because we’re going to put that money towards buying toys for older kids that normally kind of get over looked on the gift-giving season.”

The market is open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at McKenzie Park.

Come out for locally sourced goods and donate to a great cause.

