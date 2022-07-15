Advertisement

First 2 Aid ambulance service closes up shop in Bay County

FILE May 2019: The EMS company First 2 Aid has been approved to start business in Bay County following Tuesday's commission meeting.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The First 2 Aid ambulance service that has been contracted by Bay County has closed down.

Bay County officials confirmed the non-emergency ambulance service is no longer serving Bay County.

According to the First 2 Aid website, Bay County was one of four counties the ambulance service was in. County Commissioners approved First 2 Aid EMS in May 2019.

“Rumors that First 2 Aid may leave Bay County began to circulate weeks ago, and we immediately began preparing for that possibility,” Bay County Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe said. “We already have several vacancies in our Emergency Medical Services Division and we intend to fast track any qualified, interested displaced employees to the county’s roster smoothly and quickly. We are also working with our existing employees, the hospitals, and other nonemergency transport providers to ensure that we continue to provide the level of service Bay County citizens and visitors expect and need.”

