Friday Forecast

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with scattered storms moving through the Panhandle this morning. We’ll have them around through much of the day again today. So keep the rain gear handy.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid getting started in the low to mid 70s. So dress comfortably as well. The clouds and scattered showers and storms this morning should help prevent us from warming up too fast. And they’ll likely keep temperatures down overall today. Highs will probably stay in the mid 80s for most.

The scattered storms are flaring up along our stalled out front in the Southeast today. However, this front will shift north and weaken some heading into the weekend. We’ll also see our upper level pattern shift into a quieter pattern as high pressure builds from the south over the Gulf.

The combination of these two factors should lead toward less storms developing. We’ll still have several flaring up into the midday and afternoon. But there will be more dry time than rain over Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll keep this pattern in place for most of next week as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with scattered storms, periodic in nature. Highs today only reach the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances decreasing some into the weekend, not rain free, but longer drier periods than wet.

