Meth trafficker sentenced to 20 years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man found guilty last month of transporting about six pounds of meth into Bay County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Bay County Sheriff’s investigators received a tip in March 2021 about incoming meth, and prosecutors were able to prove the defendant, Jerry Ray Walker, knew he was transporting a duffle bag full of the narcotics to Florida with another defendant.
Investigators say they stopped Walker and the co-defendant on March 9, and a drug-detecting K-9 was alerted on the vehicle. The drugs were then discovered in a duffle bag.
Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register convicted Walker and sentenced him on Friday. The first 15 years of the sentence are mandatory.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.