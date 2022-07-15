Advertisement

Meth trafficker sentenced to 20 years

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man found guilty last month of transporting about six pounds of meth into Bay County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators received a tip in March 2021 about incoming meth, and prosecutors were able to prove the defendant, Jerry Ray Walker, knew he was transporting a duffle bag full of the narcotics to Florida with another defendant.

Investigators say they stopped Walker and the co-defendant on March 9, and a drug-detecting K-9 was alerted on the vehicle. The drugs were then discovered in a duffle bag.

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register convicted Walker and sentenced him on Friday. The first 15 years of the sentence are mandatory.

Jerry Ray Walker was found guilty last month of Trafficking in Amphetamine after his 2021...
Jerry Ray Walker was found guilty last month of Trafficking in Amphetamine after his 2021 arrest and the seizure of about 6 pounds of methamphetamine from his vehicle(State Attorney's Office, 14th Judicial Circuit)

