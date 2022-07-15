New 988 hotline is the 911 for mental health emergencies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Quick help for mental health emergencies will soon be as easy as 988.

Starting Saturday, a new 988 hotline will be the go-to for mental health emergencies.

“It was a 10-digit phone number so, in an effort to make it easier for people to get help, they have rolled out a 988 which is similar to the 911 system,” Kristina Williams, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Life Management Center, said.

Instead of dialing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 1-800 number, people in crisis can call or text just three digits.

“Having this 988 number that is easy to remember and it flows off your tongue, people will be able to access that and remember it,” Williams said. “It’s you know, time matters in life or death situations.”

Year after year, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. take their own lives. Right now, Williams said the suicide rate in Bay County sits about 7% higher than Florida’s average. It’s a percentage those at the Life Management Center in Panama City work daily to bring down.

“We are a crisis center and we have 24-hour help available either by calling our direct number or calling the national number,” Williams said. “We have a mobile response team that’s able to come out in situations that require onsite interaction and intervention.”

When you dial 988 you’ll be immediately transferred to a mental health professional. For those in Bay County, it will likely be specialists at the Life Management Center answering your call.

Even with the launch of 988, the original 1-800-273-8255 number will stay active.

