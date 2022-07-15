Advertisement

New voter information cards sent to registered Jackson County residents

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Registered voters in Jackson County recently received a new voter information card in the mail. They were sent out after both the Jackson County Commissioners, as well as the School Board redistricted earlier this year for the first time in 30 years.

Two new district maps are in place after the School Board and Commissioners redistricted.

“As [the] Supervisor of Elections, our office was required to inform voters, to let them know where their districts were at this time,” Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway said.

Nearly 30,000 new cards have been sent out to Jackson County residents in the last few days.

The newest cards show what district you will be voting in, whether it’s the same or different than past elections, as well as a voter information check list, to make sure you are ready for the upcoming elections.

The card also has information about Florida being a closed primary state, meaning you can only vote for candidates with the same party affiliation as you. However, there are some exceptions.

“In cases where the candidates are all of one party affiliation, and we have several of those, then everyone in that district does get to vote despite their party affiliation,” Dunaway said.

If you haven’t received your new voter information card yet, and you don’t receive it soon, you can contact the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections office for more information at (850) 482-9652 or visit their website.

