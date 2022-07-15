Officials, residents look for a solution to Spring Creek littering problem

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local fishermen and floaters say they’re tired of seeing trash on Spring Creek.

“Children run and play, get cut by glass, fish get all trapped up out here in styrofoam,” Fisherman Dannie Stephens said.

Some residents have brought their concerns before the Jackson County Commissioners and proposed a new ordinance.

Right now, there is an ordinance in place banning glass and styrofoam on Spring Creek, but the new proposed ordinance would ban all disposable materials.

“So it would be only non-disposable containers that would be allowed, so that was an ordinance that was originally being considered,” County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said.

However, officials say there are some issues with this proposed ordinance that need to be ironed out.

“What they decided to do was create sort of a committee that would include Rett Daniels, the commissioner appointment was Paul Donofro, and then they are going to gather some of the citizens that were there, and others if they want to participate,” Daniels said.

We’re told this committee will bring more concrete recommendations to the board.

“We want to put something in place hopefully that takes care of the future of Jackson [County], but we also want to be careful to not do anything that would harm right now in the present,” Daniels said.

Stephens said he thinks this new ordinance would be beneficial to everyone at Spring Creek.

“I would like it, it just keeps the water safe,” he said.

Even though no laws have been put in place yet, both officials and residents are working to fix the pollution problem.

If you would like to give your input on how to address littering at Spring Creek, you can contact the Board of County Commissioners at (850) 482-9633.

