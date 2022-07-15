Advertisement

Panama City Beach Fire hosts a promotional ceremony

Today the Panama City Beach Fire Department had cause for celebration at Station 30 in Panama...
Today the Panama City Beach Fire Department had cause for celebration at Station 30 in Panama City Beach.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today the Panama City Beach Fire Department had cause for celebration at Station 30 in Panama City Beach.

The department made three new hires and a promotion.

Panama City Beach Fire prides itself on hiring the best people possible to serve the community.

The department bases everything they do at the station on passion, humility and discipline.

Those are the values they believe make the best firefighters.

“We’re very picky in who we hire,” Chief Ray Morgan, Panama City Beach Fire Department, said. “We want the best for our community and our community deserves the best.”

The department now has more flexibility to meet community needs.

“It’s very exciting, the opportunity to get to serve the community, not just in a firefighter role, but in a leadership capacity,” Lt. Trent Boe, Panama City Beach Fire Department, said.

Families were able to attend and even got to pin the new badges on the firefighters.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Panama City mother said she's "relieved" after winning a lawsuit against Bay District...
Mother of expelled Rutherford High student “relieved” after winning lawsuit against Bay District Schools
Harley Hawthorne was charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder and child neglect.
Fountain woman charged with attempted murder after rear-ending motorcycle
The world's most beautiful beaches also become the most crowded during the summer months.
PCB Police: Emergency beach closure continuing with “no issues”
Bay County's Honor Allen can shuck an oyster almost faster than you can blink and he has the...
Local oyster shucking champion to be featured on a documentary
Part of downtown DeFuniak Springs was closed off Thursday evening while crews battled a fire.
Section of downtown DeFuniak Springs closed off due to fire

Latest News

Rain chances will be lower this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Rain chances will be lower this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
New Spring Creek Rules
Litter has become a big problem at Spring Creek in Jackson County.
Officials, residents look for a solution to Spring Creek littering problem
988 Suicide Prevention Line Launches