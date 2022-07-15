Panama City Beach Fire hosts a promotional ceremony

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today the Panama City Beach Fire Department had cause for celebration at Station 30 in Panama City Beach.

The department made three new hires and a promotion.

Panama City Beach Fire prides itself on hiring the best people possible to serve the community.

The department bases everything they do at the station on passion, humility and discipline.

Those are the values they believe make the best firefighters.

“We’re very picky in who we hire,” Chief Ray Morgan, Panama City Beach Fire Department, said. “We want the best for our community and our community deserves the best.”

The department now has more flexibility to meet community needs.

“It’s very exciting, the opportunity to get to serve the community, not just in a firefighter role, but in a leadership capacity,” Lt. Trent Boe, Panama City Beach Fire Department, said.

Families were able to attend and even got to pin the new badges on the firefighters.

