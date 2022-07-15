PCB Police: Emergency beach closure continuing with “no issues”

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The world’s most beautiful beaches also become the most crowded during the summer months. That’s why city officials passed an emergency beach closure ordinance back in June to keep things under control.

The ordinance was passed on June 9th, closing about 1/4-mile of the beach from the east of Boardwalk Beach Resort to the west of Long Beach Resort at certain times. The Boardwalk is not included, since the hotel has its own private security. Beach Deputy Chief Chad Lindsey said the biggest issues they were seeing prior to this ordinance were crowds ranging from 20 to 200. He said those gatherings had loud music, physical altercations, and a shooting.

So far, Lindsey said the closure has been going great. He said the public seems receptive to the closure and there have been no issues.

“I would hope that people understand that we want to be safe. We want it to be free of crime, not just in that spot, but anywhere within the city limits of Panama City Beach. I would hope that people understand that this wasn’t done necessarily to punish anyone, it was done to prevent any type of problems. I think people don’t want problems in general and I think they’ll mind their manners,” said Lindsey.

This closure is from 10 P.M. to 5 A.M. through July 31st. Lindsey said at this time, there are no plans to extend the ordinance.

