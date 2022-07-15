Advertisement

School staff members team up with law enforcements for active shooter training

Bay District Schools teams up with law enforcement for active shooter training with the Guardian Defense program.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Guardian Defense Program is an active shooter training for schools, colleges, businesses, places of worship, and law enforcement agencies across the country. It was founded in 2013 and offers programs to help employers and staff respond to an active threat and when faced with an active shooter.

For the past few years, Bay District Schools and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office have been working together to get Guardian certified.

“The schools, the police departments, the surrounding agencies, they needed an extra layer of security and some help,” Bay District School Chief of Police Douglas Boortz said.

After multiple school shootings like Parkland and the most recent, Uvalde, officials said this program will provide an extra step of safety for students and staff.

“We want every possible tool and technique to keep our kids safe,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

The six week program occurs during the Summer, where teachers and other school staff members go through rigorous firearm basic training, shooting, role playing scenarios, and more.

Sheriff Ford said these trainings are the same ones law enforcement had to go through.

“The difference is, is they have to score five points higher than even a law enforcement basic recruit, so there’s a pretty high bar there for their qualification on their performance with a handgun.”

Not everybody who wants to join the program will qualify though. They must pass a background check, psychological screening, and assessments.

Officials also said everyone interested must have their concealed weapons permit before joining the program or after they complete it.

Everyone must remain anonymous for safety reasons, but Bay District School officials said there are more than a hundred people involved throughout the county.

