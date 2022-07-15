Advertisement

SeeLife Arts Project coming back for second year

By Dani Travis
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is already home to some of the most beautiful beaches, but certain sculptures around town make it even more beautiful. Thursday, city council members voted on whether they wanted to bring back this program for another year.

The “SeeLife Arts Project” unveiled 11 statues, six turtles and five dolphins, around the beach in February 2021. This arts project was a part of the city’s beautification program, calling it “a great success.” Thursday night, the council voted to bring it back for another year.

“You see these colorful and uniquely painted sculptures and they’re a stepping off point for conversation. It adds to the beach atmosphere and our brand of coming down here and having fun and being spontaneous. I think it really fits well with who we want to be here in Panama City Beach,” Councilman Michael Jarman said.

Jarman said they’re very optimistic about bringing in more sculptures. He said the next step is for the city to look at what type of funding availability they have from grants, the TDC, and personal contributors. That will determine how many more sculptures the city can buy.

