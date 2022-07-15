Advertisement

Today’s Tunes with Frank Fletcher Band

Today's Tunes 'Too Late to Say Goodnight'
By Sam Martello
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured Frank Fletcher Band.

The band will soon be touring the country to perform their latest hits.

Frank Fletcher Band performed three original songs on Today’s Tunes: Too Late to Say Goodnight, Let’s Party Tonight, and Midnight Makes Me Crazy. You can also stream their songs on music streaming platforms.

You can hear the band perform around the Panhandle this weekend. On Friday, July 15th, Frank Fletcher Band will be playing at AJ’s Grayton Beach starting at 9 p.m. Then on Saturday, July 16th, they’ll be at No Name Lounge from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Sunday, July 17th, they’ll be performing at NormaJean’s Roadhouse in Caryville from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can visit their website here, Facebook, or Instagram @frankfletchercountry.

To hear their original songs performed on Today’s Tunes, you can listen to the segments attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Panama City mother said she's "relieved" after winning a lawsuit against Bay District...
Mother of expelled Rutherford High student “relieved” after winning lawsuit against Bay District Schools
Harley Hawthorne was charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder and child neglect.
Fountain woman charged with attempted murder after rear-ending motorcycle
Part of downtown DeFuniak Springs was closed off Thursday evening while crews battled a fire.
Section of downtown DeFuniak Springs closed off due to fire
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Bay County's Honor Allen can shuck an oyster almost faster than you can blink and he has the...
Local oyster shucking champion to be featured on a documentary

Latest News

Christmas in July Event in Downtown Panama City
Christmas in July Event in Downtown Panama City
Today's Tunes 'Midnight Makes Me Crazy'
Today's Tunes 'Midnight Makes Me Crazy'
Today's Tunes 'Let's Party Tonight'
Today's Tunes 'Let's Party Tonight'
Today's Tunes 'Too Late to Say Goodnight'
Today's Tunes 'Too Late to Say Goodnight'