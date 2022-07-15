Today’s Tunes with Frank Fletcher Band

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured Frank Fletcher Band.

The band will soon be touring the country to perform their latest hits.

Frank Fletcher Band performed three original songs on Today’s Tunes: Too Late to Say Goodnight, Let’s Party Tonight, and Midnight Makes Me Crazy. You can also stream their songs on music streaming platforms.

You can hear the band perform around the Panhandle this weekend. On Friday, July 15th, Frank Fletcher Band will be playing at AJ’s Grayton Beach starting at 9 p.m. Then on Saturday, July 16th, they’ll be at No Name Lounge from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Sunday, July 17th, they’ll be performing at NormaJean’s Roadhouse in Caryville from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can visit their website here, Facebook, or Instagram @frankfletchercountry.

To hear their original songs performed on Today’s Tunes, you can listen to the segments attached to this article.

