The Blake hosts carnival for local seniors

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Grab your popcorn and cotton candy. The carnival came to town today for local seniors and community members at a local personal care home.

The Blake at Panama City Beach hosts anywhere from six to ten events per day for residents, but the staff told us Friday was extra special.

“The most fun that I’ve had today is watching the residents have such a great time interacting with the kids and those intergenerational activities going on and just getting to see the families come in,” Director of Sales Lindsey Duncan said. “A lot of our memory care residents got to come over and participate in this and get their face painted. Everyone has just had a blast.”

There were a handful of vendors in attendance. Guests were treated to face painting, a juggler, and a man on stilts. They also enjoyed a popcorn machine, candy, and ice cream.

According to Duncan, these sorts of events are important for keeping guests stimulated and providing an opportunity to spend time with the whole family.

You can find more information about the Blake and their upcoming events on their website.

