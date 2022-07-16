Eastern Shipbuilding Group speaks out on 3 billion dollar contract loss

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a keel authentication ceremony Friday morning, the Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City spoke to WJHG about the 3 billion dollar contract loss with the U.S. Coast Guard.

On June 30th, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) blasted the U.S. Coast Guard’s announcement that it will not award Panama City’s Eastern Shipbuilding with the second phase of its Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program, which is for up to 11 cutters. In a press release, Rubio said the decision was short-sighted.

“When I visited Eastern Shipbuilding last year, I saw firsthand their commitment to building reliable, state-of-the-art ships. They have proven they can do the job and do it well. This decision will cost taxpayers more money and slow down the delivery of these critical vessels.”

Congressman Neal Dunn of Panama City agreed, saying the Coast Guard made a mistake.

“Eastern Shipbuilding is known for quality products and the Coast Guard knows this. I am very concerned the foreign company awarded the contract lacks experience in building steel vessels,” Dunn said. “This will ultimately cost taxpayers more money, and further delay these ships from entering service to protect our nation’s shores. My office will work to push the Coast Guard to reconsider this decision.”

The contract was given to another ship manufacturer in Mobile, Alabama - Austal USA.

Eastern President Joey D’Isernia said they are still working on the four cutters, they did receive contracts on.

“We’re very much focused on what we’re doing right now,” D’Isernia said. “We have 1500 employees, their jobs are safe, we’ve got plenty of work to do right now.”

Officials said they aren’t giving up on this loss.

“We think that the coast guard accepted an unrealistic bed and we’re going to be talking to them and asking them some hard questions about how they arrived at this particular answer... for now,” Dunn said.

