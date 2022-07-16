Three-car crash in Panama City Beach sends five to the hospital

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A crash on Panama City Beach Parkway, known to locals as Back Beach Road, closed a portion of the road for a few hours Friday afternoon. Panama City Beach Police officials say the three-car crash sent five people to the hospital including an infant.

The incident happened at the intersection of Richard Jackson and Panama City Beach Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation shows a silver 2015 Chevy Silverado was traveling west on Panama City Beach Parkway approaching the entrance to Home Depot. A tan 2004 Toyota Camry was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway.

As the Toyota entered the westbound lanes, the vehicle was struck by the Silverado on the passenger side.

Two of the three occupants sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

The third occupant, a 5-month old sustained minor injuries and was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center for evaluation.

Both occupants of the Silverado sustained minor injuries and were transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center for their injuries.

The third vehicle, a silver 2014 Toyota Camry involved, was stationary, waiting to turn west onto Panama City Beach Parkway.

Momentum from the crash caused the Silverado to hit the vehicle. The driver of the silver Camry sustained no injuries.

Officials say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this incident.

