Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be lower this weekend over NWFL as we see some slightly drier air moves into our area. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy w/lows in the mid 70s. On Saturday skies will be partly cloudy w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be 30-40% at the coast and 50% inland. On Sunday skies will be partly cloudy with rain chances down to 40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The rain chances remain at 40% through the early to middle part of next week with highs in the upper 80s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.