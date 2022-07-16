Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Rain chances will be lower this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be lower this weekend over NWFL as we see some slightly drier air moves into our area. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy w/lows in the mid 70s. On Saturday skies will be partly cloudy w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be 30-40% at the coast and 50% inland. On Sunday skies will be partly cloudy with rain chances down to 40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The rain chances remain at 40% through the early to middle part of next week with highs in the upper 80s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

