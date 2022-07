OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Destin.

Deputies report a man was heading east on Highway 98 near the intersection of Crystal Beach Drive when he was hit by a car heading in the same direction.

Deputies said he was d deceased at the scene.

