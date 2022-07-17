Man arrested at state line after attacking officers.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a car and trailer, and attacked officers who were taking him into custody.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Florida Welcome Center to assist the Houston County Sheriff’s Office with a suspect that fled with a stolen car and trailer.

Deputies report the suspect Gerelle White did not exit the vehicle after being asked to do so. They also said he fled the truck and was detained but became violent.

The sheriff’s officials on the scene said the suspect kicked, punched, scratched, and bit law enforcement officers who attempted to take him into custody.

White was placed under arrest for charges out of multiple jurisdictions.

White is being charged in Jackson County with three counts of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer. He also faces charges from the Florida Highway Patrol, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dothan Police Department.

