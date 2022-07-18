$4 million in funding for future Holmes County projects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County is set to have funding for three future projects during the 2022 legislative season.

According to the Commission, Senator George Gainer and Representative Brad Drake secured $4 million for projects that will fund the purchase of the Holmes County Agriculture Center building, a new Agriculture Center Office and Extension Facility, and additional funding towards a joint public safety facility for the Holmes County Sheriff and emergency management.

This recognition will officially be announced on Tuesday, July 19, at the Holmes County Board of County Commission meeting.

