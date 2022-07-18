Advertisement

Big Milestone at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cardiac team at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay hospital in Panama City completed its 200th transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, procedure.

Dr. Amir Haghighat, an interventional cardiologist with the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida, came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about the procedure and what this milestone means for the hospital.

To learn more, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Shipbuilding in Panama City.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group speaks out on 3 billion dollar contract loss
Bicyclist killed in car crash
Bicyclist killed in car crash
Man arrested at state line after attacking officers.
Man arrested at state line after attacking officers
The Bay County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday, July 13, of a Bay County man on...
Bay County man charged with identity theft
The world's most beautiful beaches also become the most crowded during the summer months.
PCB Police: Emergency beach closure continuing with “no issues”

Latest News

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay has reached a major milestone in its minimally invasive heart program.
Big Milestone at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay- Interview
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
Four boaters rescued near Panama City
Coast Guard rescues boaters near Panama City
Four suspects are in custody after a stolen car led to a multi-agency car chase.
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested for stolen car in Bay County