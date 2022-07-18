Big Milestone at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cardiac team at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay hospital in Panama City completed its 200th transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, procedure.

Dr. Amir Haghighat, an interventional cardiologist with the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida, came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about the procedure and what this milestone means for the hospital.

To learn more, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.