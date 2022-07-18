Chipola Freshman Cam Collier drafted to Cincinnati Reds

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the 18th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected Chipola College Freshman Cam Collier.

17-year-old Collier, a 6-2, 210-pound, third baseman from the Atlanta area had quite an impressive season with the Indians.

During his time at Chipola, Collier recorded 8 homeruns, averaged .333 AVG, 47 RBIs, 35 runs, and five stolen bases.

He also had 16 strikeouts, five walks, and three saves.

Congratulations to Cam and the entire Chipola College Organization.

