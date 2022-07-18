Advertisement

Chipola Freshman Cam Collier drafted to Cincinnati Reds

With the 18th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected Chipola College...
With the 18th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected Chipola College Freshman Cam Collier.(wjhg)
By Tony Reese
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the 18th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected Chipola College Freshman Cam Collier.

17-year-old Collier, a 6-2, 210-pound, third baseman from the Atlanta area had quite an impressive season with the Indians.

During his time at Chipola, Collier recorded 8 homeruns, averaged .333 AVG, 47 RBIs, 35 runs, and five stolen bases.

He also had 16 strikeouts, five walks, and three saves.

Congratulations to Cam and the entire Chipola College Organization.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Shipbuilding in Panama City.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group speaks out on 3 billion dollar contract loss
The world's most beautiful beaches also become the most crowded during the summer months.
PCB Police: Emergency beach closure continuing with “no issues”
The Bay County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday, July 13, of a Bay County man on...
Bay County man charged with identity theft
A crash on Panama City Beach Parkway, known to locals as Back Beach Road, closed a portion of...
Three-car crash in Panama City Beach sends five to the hospital
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died

Latest News

Coach Golden meets with local UF boosters Thursday
New UF Hoops coach swings through Bay County Thursday
Three local riders working to master Motorcross
Local Motocross riders working to master the bike
National Cup Finals
Local elite soccer team set for National Tournament
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts