Coast Guard rescues boaters near Panama City

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday, the Coast Guard rescued four boaters from a 24-foot vessel taking on water near Panama City.

The Coast Guard said they received a call Saturday morning about a boat taking on water. The boat had three adults and one child aboard. A Coast aircrew was sent and used a dewatering pump to help keep the boat floating until another Coast Guard Response boat arrived to bring the boaters back.

Both Coast Guard crews worked together to bring the boaters and their vessel back to shore. No injuries were reported.

