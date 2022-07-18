Fundraiser for man paralyzed in a sawmill incident

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The community of Ponce De Leon is rallying together to help one man afford his medical bills after a tragic accident.

Terry Yates was paralyzed in a sawmill incident. On July 23, there will be a fundraiser for him, located at the Ponce De Leon City Hall.

“He had a log fall on him, he cracked his skull, broke his back, broke some ribs, and we are having a big fundraiser. Live music live auctions silent auction we are selling fish plates and we want everybody to come out and join us,” Bob, a friend of Terry’s said.

The event will have food, music, raffle tickets, and more.

“It starts at 10. At 10:30 we are going to be feeding everybody until 2:00. It pretty much lasts all day until we raise enough money for Mr. Terry’s medical equipment,” Kiera, performer for the event, said.

Several members of the community are selling raffle tickets but you can also purchase them at the door.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.