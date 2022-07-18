Georgia trio charged with theft at Ulta store

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a combined effort with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and their K-9 teams, officials were able to catch three suspects involved in the theft of a Destin cosmetics store.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Sunday at the Ulta store on Emerald Coast Parkway around 5:15 p.m. Witnesses said three individuals walked in with large bags and began filling them with perfumes and fragrances, reportedly up to $8,000 in merchandise. The trio then left without paying and drove off in a gray Honda.

Okaloosa deputies say they pursued the vehicle along Highway 98 into Walton County, where the three then ditched the car in a parking lot and fled into nearby woods.

Assisted by Walton County sheriff’s deputies and both of their K-9 teams, the first suspect, Diamond McCoy, 23, was reportedly located in a tree line hiding under bushes. The second, Dontevious Hosley, was located inside a dumpster a short time later, and third suspect, Mack Edwards, was soon found as well.

Deputies say all three Georgia residents are charged with grand theft and resisting arrest without violence. Separately, Hosley is charged with fleeing and eluding, trafficking in fentanyl and introducing a controlled substance into a secured facility.

