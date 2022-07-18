Law enforcement searching for suspects in Fountain

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A stolen car has led to a multi-agency car chase and the search for two suspects who fled the scene after the car was spiked.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2010 Honda was reported stolen by the Florida State University Police Department from Leon County.

Officials said the car traveled towards Bay County through Calhoun County where it was followed by FHP.

FHP reports that upon reaching Bay County, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisted and tried to make a traffic stop.

FHP said the car failed to stop and a pursuit began.

Troopers said that Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were able to deploy spikes and disable the passenger side tires.

The pursuit ended around Oleander Street in Fountain.

FHP reports that two suspects are in custody and officials believe there are still two in the area,

FHP and the sheriff’s office are working together to apprehend the missing suspects.

